British defense chief agrees on importance of implementation of Minsk accords

LONDON, February 11. /TASS/. UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace and Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu focused on the ongoing situation around Ukraine at their meeting in Moscow on Friday, Wallace said at a press conference after the talks.

"We also both agreed on the importance of the implementation of the Minsk agreement as a clear way forward," he said at the press conference held at the British embassy in Moscow, broadcast by Sky News.

Wallace warned that Russia’s hypothetical invasion of Ukraine would have tragic consequences for "all people, both Ukrainian, Russian and the security of Europe."