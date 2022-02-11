Armenian PM congratulates Raisi on Islamic Revolution anniversary, invites to pay visit

YEREVAN, February 11. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent congratulations to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on occasion of the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution on Friday and invited him to visit Armenia, the Armenian government’s press service said.

"While noting the determination of Armenia and Iran to strengthen peace and stability in the region, I confirm the official invitation to visit Armenia to discuss issues on the bilateral agenda. I am convinced that through joint efforts we will be committed to deepening Armenian-Iranian interstate relations at a high level, the multifaceted agenda of our cooperation will be further expanded for the benefit of our peoples and countries," the congratulatory message says.

The Victory Day of the Islamic Revolution is the national holiday of the Islamic Republic of Iran. On February 11, 1979, the Shah's regime was overthrown in the country.