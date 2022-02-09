Courts rule to arrest all four suspects in Crimea’s Hizb ut-Tahrir case

SIMFEROPOL, February 9. /TASS/. A court in Simferopol on Wednesday ruled to arrest a suspect in an Hizb ut-Tahrir (a terrorist group banned in Russia) case, the latest of four arrests in the case.

Some of the arrests were made in Sevastopol.

Russia’s Federal Security Service said earlier on Wednesday that it eliminated a Hizb ut-Tahrir terrorist cell in Crimea, detaining four members.

The men, according to the agency known as the FSB, disseminated the ideas of the organization in the region and attempted to recruit new members.