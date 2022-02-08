French minister names Nord Stream 2 one of key topics in talks with Russia

PARIS, February 8. /TASS/. The launch of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is one of the key points for overcoming the crisis in relations with Russia, Bruno Le Maire, France’s Minister of Economy and Finance said in an interview with the France Inter radio station.

"The opening of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is one of the key points of talks and the way out of the crisis in relations with Russia. This is a strategic issue," Le Maire said. He also noted that the positions of European governments and the US regarding the crisis in Ukraine differ.

According to the minister, the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to Moscow was "more than necessary."

"This is the only opportunity for de-escalation. The escalation of the conflict will provoke a new hike in prices for gas and electricity. We want to avoid it," he said.

Macron arrived in Moscow on Monday for a meeting with Putin. Before the start of the talks, the French leader said that dialogue with Russia was now more relevant than ever. He said he is convinced that security and stability on the European continent can be ensured only through dialogue. The meeting between the two leaders lasted more than five hours.