LPR envoy expects France, Germany to confirm status of guarantors of Minsk accords

LUGANSK, February 5. /TASS/. The upcoming visits to Russia by French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz mark Moscow’s final effort to give Paris and Berlin a chance to confirm their status as the guarantors of the Minsk Agreements, the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) to the political subgroup of the Contact Group on resolving the situation in eastern Ukraine Rodion Miroshnik told TASS on Saturday.

"The upcoming Moscow visits by Macron and Scholz can be viewed as Moscow’s final effort to return France and Germany to their initial status of mediators and guarantors of the Minsk Agreements, rather than accomplices in Ukraine’s crimes," he pointed out.

According to the LPR envoy, both countries have long departed from the principle of an equal attitude to the parties to the conflict and the need to ensure the implementation of the Minsk Agreements. "The guarantors of the Minsk Agreements should certainly pay attention to Kiev’s statements about its unwillingness to hold direct dialogue with the [Donbass] republics and provide them with special status, which is crucial for the Minsk accords," Miroshnik noted. "They also should take into account direct violations of the Minsk Agreements by NATO countries who are delivering thousands of tonnes of lethal weapons to Kiev in a prompt manner," he added.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced on Friday that Putin and Macron would hold talks in Moscow on February 7. According to him, the focus will be on security guarantees for Russia. Putin is also expected to meet with Scholz in Moscow on February 15.