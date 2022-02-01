US, EU, NATO, OSCE representatives discuss Russian security guarantees

BRUSSELS, February 1. /TASS/. EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrel, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Zbigniew Rau have held a quadrilateral phone conference on Tuesday to discuss the situation around Ukraine and the letter by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on security guarantees as of January 31, the EU press service reported on Tuesday.

"High Representative of the European Union for Foreign and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission Josep Borrell held a quadrilateral call with US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Zbigniew Rau on Tuesday. They discussed latest developments and diplomatic activities related to Russia’s military build-up in and around Ukraine and Moscow’s demands for rearrangements in European security, including the letter by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov of 31 January," the statement reads.