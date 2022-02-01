Kazakhstan’s ruling Nur Otan party approves new Political Council bureau

NUR-SULTAN, February 1. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s ruling Nur Otan party has reshuffled the bureau of its political council, the party’s press service said on Tuesday.

"A decree of the party’s political council <…> approves the new bureau of the Nur Otan party’s political council," the statement says.

The bureau has nine members, including Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, speaker of the Kazakh parliament’s upper house Maulen Ashimbayev, chief of staff of the presidential administration Yerlan Koshanov, member of the parliament’s lower house Yerlan Sairov, upper house member Lyazzat Kaltayeva and Board Chairman of the Yegemen Kazakhstan Republican Newspaper Darkhan Kydyrali.