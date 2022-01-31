Spotify will fight misinformation by flagging podcasts discussing COVID

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Streaming service Spotify will add special tags to podcast episodes that discuss the coronavirus pandemic, according to the statement from the service’s co-founder Daniel Ek, posted on the company's website.

"We are working to add a content advisory to any podcast episode that includes a discussion about COVID-19. This advisory will direct listeners to our dedicated COVID-19 Hub, a resource that provides easy access to data-driven facts, up-to-date information as shared by scientists, physicians, academics and public health authorities around the world, as well as links to trusted sources," the statement said.

The company noted that the update "will roll out to countries around the world in the coming days". "To our knowledge, this content advisory is the first of its kind by a major podcast platform," the company said.

It was reported earlier that a total of 270 US doctors, scientists, and healthcare professionals have written an open letter to Spotify, expressing concern about medical misinformation on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.