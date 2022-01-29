Kazakhstan’s President says he plans to serve no more than two terms

NUR-SULTAN, January 29. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has said he does not intend to serve more than two terms as head of state, and that the constitution would not be amended.

"I do not know how long I am going to be president of Kazakhstan, but I am absolutely aware that no more than two terms under the constitution. There will be no changes in laws, moreover, in the constitution," he said in a televised interview with the national channel Khabar-24 on Saturday.

Under Kazakhstan’s constitution, the country’s president is elected for five years’ term and the same person can serve a maximum of two consecutive terms.

At an extraordinary congress of Kazakhstan’s ruling party Nur Otan in April 2019, Nursultan Nazarbayev, the country’s first president, selected Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Speaker of the Senate (the upper house of parliament), as a candidate for the presidential election. The proposal was unanimously supported by 623 delegates. In June 2019, Tokayev was elected as president, winning 70.96% of the vote.