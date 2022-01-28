Russian ambassador says more refugees could come from Afghanistan to Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, January 28. /TASS/. Russia’s ambassador in Dushanbe Igor Lyakin-Frolov on Friday said more refugees could come from Afghanistan to Tajikistan.

The special services of Tajikistan and Russia work to identify militants among the refugees, he said in an interview with TASS.

"In the event of further deterioration of the situation in Afghanistan, which is currently experiencing a deep socio-economic and humanitarian crisis, new waves of refugees may come to Tajikistan," Lyakin-Frolov said. "The Tajik authorities, together with international partners led by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, are developing the appropriate response plans."

According to their outlook, if the situation in Afghanistan worsens, another 11,000 to 12,000 of its people may flee to Tajikistan by the end of 2022, the diplomat said.

"We hope that Dushanbe will be able to avoid a new massive influx of refugees, which would require serious financial expenditures and a lot of organizational work to receive, check and accommodate them," the ambassador said. "In addition, there is always a risk that potential militants and radicals may infiltrate the peaceful refugees."

"The leadership of Tajikistan, of course, understands this very well," he said. "Therefore, the competent authorities of the republic are running regular fieldwork intelligence in this area, including in cooperation with the relevant Russian departments."

After President Joe Biden in April 2021 announced the end of Washington’s military operation in Afghanistan, the Taliban (banned in Russia) embarked on an offensive and on August 15, they swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, while many countries evacuated their citizens and embassy staff.

According to Tajikistan’s Interior Ministry, the country registered more than 3,000 of Afghan refugee families numbering a total of 15,000 people over the past 15 years. Tajikistan has the longest border with Afghanistan, stretching for 1,344 kilometers.