Ukrainian president sacks National Guard commander - decree

KIEV, January 28. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky sacked the commander of the National Guard of Ukraine, Nikolay Balan, and appointed Lieutenant General Yury Lebed as its acting chief.

Relevant decrees were published on the Ukrainian president’s official website on Friday.

Balan tendered his resignation on Thursday following an incident at a military plant in the Ukrainian city of Dnepr, where a national guardsman opened fire at his colleagues and fled. According to the Interior Ministry, five servicemen and a female civilian employee were killed in the incident, five other people were injured. The attacker was detained a while later.