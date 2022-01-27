Kyrgyz and Tajik representatives meet to settle conflict on border

BISHKEK, January 27. /TASS/. Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan’s representatives are holding talks on settling the situation on the frontier, the Kyrgyz border service said on Thursday.

"The Department of Information and Communications of the Border Service of the National Security Committee of Kyrgyzstan reported that Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of Kyrgyzstan in the Batken Region A. Alimbaev and Head of the Batken Regional Department of the Border Service K. Tolonbaev are holding a meeting with Governor of the Tajik Sughd Region and Tajikistan’s border service’s representatives. The talks kicked off at 01:43 (23:43 Moscow Time) in the Ak-Sai village of the Batken Region," the frontier service said.

According to the border service, "as of 02:00 local time (23:00 Moscow Time), fire was ceased in Kochoboyu and Dakhma, while some shots were heard in areas of Golovnaya and Tort-Kocho."

As the border service noted, the conflict emerged in the area of Tort-Kocho. The incident was first settled, but later, it broke out with renewed vigor. Some casualties were reported on both sides.