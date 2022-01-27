Kyrgyzstan shells Tajikistan leaving casualties among civilians and border guards

DUSHANBE, January 27. /TASS/. Some casualties among civilians and border guards have been recorded as a result of shelling carried out by Kyrgyzstan at the border, Tajikistan’s State Committee for National Security said on Thursday.

"Currently, the intensity of the fire from Kyrgyzstan is growing. There were reported some casualties among Tajik civilians and border guards," the Khovar news agency quoted the State Committee for National Security’s press service as saying. "At the moment, Kyrgyzstan is shelling Tajikistan, opening fire on local residents, vehicles and various infrastructure facilities. The border posts are being fired from mortars," the committee noted.

"Some drones carrying out flights and violating the airspace of Tajikistan were recorded," the State Committee for National Security pointed out.