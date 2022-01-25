Argentine Health Minister asks WHO to accelerate approval of Sputnik V — newspaper

BUENOS AIRES, January 25. /TASS/. Argentine Health Minister Carla Vizzotti asked the World Health Organization (WHO) to speed up the approval process of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus and a jab by China’s CanSino pharmaceutical company, La Nacion newspaper reported on Monday.

According to the newspaper, during a meeting with WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Vizzotti noted that the approval of these vaccines was very important for Argentine and other countries that use these jabs.

Following the meeting, the Argentine health minister wrote on Twitter that she was grateful to Ghebreyesus for "sharing information on how the assessment of the Sputnik V and CanSino vaccines is advancing in order to include them in the Emergency Use List."

Sputnik V is the first vaccine against coronavirus that Argentina obtained. On December 23, 2020, the country’s regulator issued a permit for the jab’s emergency use and on December 29, the republic began to inoculate its healthcare workers. Argentine President Alberto Fernandez was inoculated with the Russian vaccine three times.