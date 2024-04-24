Russian tourists flock to North Korea — embassy

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Russian tourists are coming to North Korea in droves, Minister Plenipotentiary of the republic's embassy in Russia Lee Yong Zin said, speaking before a special screening of the North Korean film "Order No. 027" at the Illuzion movie theater, which is timed to coincide with the fifth anniversary of the historic meeting of the Russian and DPRK leaders in Vladivostok in 2019.

"Today, under the two countries’ leaders’ special attention, political contacts, exchanges, cooperation in the economic, culture, science and other areas are developing with renewed momentum," he said. "Various economic projects have been realized. A huge inflow of Russian tourists is observed," he added.

According to the embassy’s minister, the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong Un in 2019 "was a turning point in the development of Russia-North Korea friendly relations." "Last September, Kim Jong Un visited Russia one more time and held a landmark meeting and negotiations, bringing the countries’ bilateral relations to a high point, laying down a foundation for jointly combatting military threats and provocations by the coalition forces of socialism," the minister stressed.