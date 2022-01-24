Risk of Ukraine staging provocations in Donbass higher than before — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. The risk of the Ukrainian Armed Forces staging provocations in Donbass is now higher than before, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday, when asked what was the Kremlin’s view of the risk of a Ukrainian offensive and provocations against the self-proclaimed Donbass republics.

"The risk is there, it is very high. It is higher than before," the Kremlin spokesman pointed out.

At the same time, Peskov declined to answer the question when, according to the Kremlin, Ukraine might launch an offensive operation in Donbass. "Let’s not behave like our vis-a-vis and engage in what looks like hysterical actions," the Russian presidential spokesman said, hinting to Western allegations about Russia’s possible invasion of Ukraine.