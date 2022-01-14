President Tokayev thanks Kyrgyz leader for supporting Kazakhstan

BISHKEK, January 14. /TASS/. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his gratitude to Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov for supporting Kazakhstan, the press service of the head of the Kyrgyz state reports.

"During the conversation, the Kazakh president expressed his gratitude to President Sadyr Japarov for his support during the tragic events in Kazakhstan and also informed him about the start of the withdrawal of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) peacekeeping contingent from the country," the statement said. According to the press service, the two leaders had a telephone conversation.

The presidents also discussed "a number of topical aspects regarding Kyrgyz-Kazakh bilateral and regional cooperation," the press service said.

On January 7, the Kyrgyz side sent 150 officers from its Defense Ministry’s special "Scorpion" unit to Kazakhstan as a part of the CSTO peacekeeping contingent. On January 14, they all returned to their place of permanent deployment. During their mission in Almaty, they protected the local CHP-2 (Combined heat and power station).