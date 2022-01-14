North Korean missile falls outside of Japan’s exclusive economic zone — report

TOKYO, January 14. /TASS/. The missile, launched by North Korea Friday, fell outside of Japan, exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan, NHK reported citing a source in the Defense Ministry of Japan.

The Ministry continues to gather and analyze information about the launch, the report says.

Earlier, the Japan Coast Guard reported that the launched missile was probably a ballistic one. The government and the Ministry of Defense of Japan supported this opinion. This is Pyongyang’s third missile launch this year.

According to South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff, on January 11, North Korea fires a presumably ballistic missile towards the Sea of Japan. The missile reportedly travelled for over 700 km, with maximum altitude of 70 km and speed of Mach 10 (over 12,000 km/h).

On January 12, DPRK announced a successful test of a hypersonic missile. According to Pyongyang, it travelled for 1,000 km and successfully hit its target after abruptly changing its course at the final stage of the flight. The test was reportedly designed for final testing of capabilities of a domestically-developed hypersonic weapon.

Another launch took place on January 5.