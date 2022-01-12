Iran considering five world powers’ proposal for interim nuclear agreement — lawmaker

TEHRAN, January 12. /TASS/. The proposal of five international mediators (Russia, the UK, Germany, China, and France) in the Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA), to sign an interim agreement on Iran’s nuclear program has not been turned down by Tehran, the IRNA news agency said on Wednesday citing Vahid Jalalzadeh, the chairman of Iran’s Majlis (parliament) National Security and Foreign Policy Commission.

"Although the Iranian delegation prioritizes a permanent agreement on the JCPoA, we have to admit that an interim agreement does no harm to the strategic initiative aimed at lifting the embargo and safeguarding national interests," he said.

According to the lawmaker, the proposal put forward by the world powers is under consideration.

"The idea was not accepted by Iran, nor was it rejected," Jalalzadeh said.

In addition, Jalalzadeh pointed out that Iran does not have sufficient confidence in the Western negotiators, since they did not fulfill the terms of previous agreements on the nuclear deal. He also recalled that the US had pulled out of the deal unilaterally, but "has not compensated Iran either politically or economically" for its withdrawal.

On January 3, the eighth round of talks continued in Vienna after the New Year break, seeking to revive the original JCPoA and bring the US back into the agreement. Following a JCPoA Joint Commission meeting between Iran and the five world powers, the parties agreed to accelerate the process of drafting the agreement and to finalize it by the beginning of February.