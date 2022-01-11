Coup attempts in Kazakhstan failed — Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN, January 11. /TASS/. Coup attempts in Kazakhstan have failed, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said before the lawmakers Tuesday.

"The attempts at coup d’etat, attempts at the territorial integrity of the country have failed. We’ve defended Almaty and other regional centers together, as a single nation. They will be restored as soon as possible," the head of state said.

He noted that not all law enforcement agencies stayed loyal to their duty.

"In a number of cities, heads of National Security Committee department heads left their occupation buildings, leaving weapons and classified documents there, despite having sufficient combat arsenal," the president said.