Political advisers from France and Germany will visit Kiev next week

KIEV, January 8. /TASS/. Political advisers to the leaders of the countries participating in the Normandy format, France and Germany, will visit Kiev next week, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andrey Ermak announced on Saturday.

"Next week, my colleagues from France and Germany, political advisers to the leaders of the countries participating in the Normandy format, will come to Kiev," he wrote on Facebook.

Ermak also said that over the past two days, he had a telephone conversation with Adviser to the German Chancellor for Foreign Policy Jens Pletner and Diplomatic Adviser to the President of France Emmanuel Bonn. The parties agreed to continue coordinating actions in the context of the current situation, he added.