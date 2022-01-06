Kyrgyz President discusses situation in Kazakhstan with Russian, Armenian, Kazakh leaders

BISHKEK, January 6. /TASS/. Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadyr Japarov has discussed the situation unfolding in Kazakhstan with the Kazakh President as well as with Russian and Armenian leaders, the press service of the Kyrgyz president reported on Thursday.

"The president held a number of phone conversations with the leaders of CSTO countries. The head of state talked over the phone with President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan as well as with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin. The countries’ leaders discussed the current situation in the Republic of Kazakhstan," the statement said.

According to the press service, the Kyrgyz president expressed concern over "information received from the neighboring country on human fatalities, numerous instances of looting and pillage and other facts of violence."

"The sides discussed the joint position on ensuring security in accordance with the CSTO charter on responding to crisis situations," the statement noted.

Protest rallies against high fuel prices erupted on January 2 in Zhanaozen and Aktau in the Mangystau Region in southwestern Kazakhstan. Two days later, the protests engulfed Almaty in the country’s southeast and other cities where the protesters clashed with the police. Casualties were reported, the emergency situation was declared in the country. The CSTO Collective Security Council made the decision to send peacekeepers to Kazakhstan in order to stabilize the situation.