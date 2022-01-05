WHO reports record-breaking 2.3 mln new daily COVID cases globally

GENEVA, January 5. /TASS/. The World Health Organization (WHO) announced 2,294,039 new coronavirus cases over the past day globally on Wednesday. This is the highest daily figure in WHO statistics for the entire pandemic. In addition, for the first time, the number of cases within 24 hours exceeded 2 mln.

According to published data, the organization received information about 293,750,692 cases and 5,454,131 deaths. The number of new cases increased per day by 2,294,039, deaths - by 7,011.

Over the past eight days, a daily increase of over 1 mln cases was recorded by WHO seven times. Over the past day, for the first time during the pandemic, it exceeded 2 mln. The previous record was registered on January 1, when 1,859,485 cases were detected within 24 hours. The organization’s statistics take into account only officially confirmed information provided by states.

The majority of the confirmed cases were registered in the United States - 55,972,114, India - 35,018,358, Brazil - 22,305,078, the United Kingdom - 13,641,524, and Russia - 10,585,984.