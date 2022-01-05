{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Protests in Kazakhstan

Terrorist gangs seize five airliners in Almaty, says Kazakh president

"Terrorist gangs are currently engaged in a battle with Airborne Force units of the Defense Ministry," the head of state said

NUR-SULTAN, January 5. /TASS/. Terrorist gangs seized five airliners, including foreign aircraft in Almaty, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Wednesday.

"Terrorist gangs are seizing large infrastructural facilities. In particular, in Almaty they have seized the airport, five airliners, including foreign planes. Almaty has been subjected to an assault, destruction and vandalism. Almaty residents have fallen victim to the attack by terrorists and bandits," Tokayev said during a meeting on Wednesday broadcast live by the Khabar-24 TV Channel.

Terrorist gangs are on the rampage in Almaty and other Kazakh cities, seizing infrastructural facilities, Tokayev said.

"The real terrorists are well known to us. They are on the rampage in Almaty and other cities at present. They are seizing buildings of the infrastructure and, what is of special concern, premises with small arms," the Kazakh president said.

Terrorists are engaged in battles with cadets of military schools, Tokayev said.

"Terrorist gangs are currently engaged in a battle with Airborne Force units of the Defense Ministry," the head of state said.

Tokayev said that members of the country’s Security Council must take all possible measures to protect the state from the external threat.

"Addressing citizens of Kazakhstan, be them residents of the capital, residents of Almaty or other cities that have fallen victim to the terrorists’ aggression, I want to assure you that I will do everything possible as the president of the Republic of Kazakhstan to protect your interests, vital interests. I believe that we will win together," the Kazakh president said.

