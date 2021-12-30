Minister-President of Saxony supports partner relations with Russia

BERLIN, December 30. /TASS/. Minister-President of Saxony Michael Kretschmer considers it necessary to maintain dialogue and develop partner relations with Russia.

"We are dealing with one of key European partners. Both with the positive and the negative [development of events] with Russia, we decide whether we will live in peace and security," he told the DPA agency on Thursday. That said, he stressed that it would be wrong "to conduct lively debates which will possibly again divide Europe instead of using a chance to determine common interests." The politician noted that Germany should "hold on" to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and gain a reputation of Russia’s reliable partner.

The Minister-President of Saxony repeatedly supported maintaining a dialogue with Russia. For instance, in November, in Dresden he stated that Nord Stream 2 has a great significance for Germany and "it is necessary to stop games around the project because it is an important strategic investment."

Additionally, the politician thinks that Moscow and Berlin should continue a dialogue on various subjects. In early October, at the opening ceremony of the Dreams of Freedom. Romanticism in Russia and Germany exhibit in Dresden, he noted that culture and art should give Germany and Russia additional opportunities for dialogue, they shouldn’t turn away from each other.