Opposition urges Ukrainian authorities to start actual progress towards peace in Donbass

KIEV, December 29. /TASS/. Co-leader of the Opposition Platform - For Life, Yuri Boiko stated that Kiev should go through a political settlement, not confrontation and ultimatums so as to end the conflict in Donbass.

"For the last two months, the authorities have been pumping up a military psychosis. It comes to the point that all women are already being sent to military commissariats for registration. The previous government exploited war as a technology and blamed everything for it - corruption, theft, etc. The current government continues this approach and blames its incompetence, economic stagnation, high tariffs on the war," Boiko said.

The politician stressed that "there is no military solution to the conflict." "We believe that it is better to negotiate than to fire, and it is necessary to see eye to eye. The crucial condition for peace is the political will of the country’s leadership," he added.

The co-leader of the opposition is convinced that the government should "go through negotiations, search for compromises and honest conversation with society" in order to fulfill its campaign promise - to bring peace to the country. Boiko also recalled that the Opposition Platform - For Life consistently supports the implementation of the Minsk Agreements for the early recovery of peace in the country.

The Minsk agreements are the cornerstone of peace in Donbass. Not only does the Package of Measures, known as Minsk-2, envisage a ceasefire between Ukrainian government forces and militias in the People’s Republics in Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR respectively), the weapons withdrawal, amnesty, the restoration of economic ties, but the deal also lays out a roadmap for constitutional reform in Ukraine based on dialogue with the DPR and LPR.