Ukraine in record low zone of gas reserves in UGS — Gazprom

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Ukraine has the historically low level of gas reserves in underground gas storages (UGS), Gazprom said on Monday.

"Ukraine since December 24 is in the zone of historically low gas reserves in UGS - 14.37 bln cubic meters, 9.9 bln cubic meters lower than last year figures and already 1 bln cubic meters smaller than at the injection start in April of this year," Gazprom said.

According to Gas Infrastructure Europe, active gas volume in European UGS is 21.1 bln cubic meters lower than the last-year level. "43.1% of gas volume injected in this year has already been withdrawn," Gazprom noted.

The filling level of storages in Europe is 56.48% as of December 25, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe.