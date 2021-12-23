Any military aggression against Ukraine would have massive consequences — statement

UNITED NATIONS, December 23. /TASS/. The possible military aggression of Russia against Ukraine would have "massive consequences" and "a severe cost in response", according to the joint statement by the US, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Canada, Ukraine, Poland, a number of other European countries, as well as the EU.

"The timing of this Arria-formula meeting is especially troubling, coming against the backdrop of Russian military build-up on the Crimean peninsula and on Ukraine’s borders," the statement reads. "The UN Charter prohibits the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any State. Any further military aggression against Ukraine would have massive consequences and a severe cost in response."

The countries also called on Russia "to cease its hostile disinformation campaign against Ukraine, to de-escalate tensions in and around Ukraine, and to withdraw without delay the forces and equipment it has stationed in the country without Ukraine’s consent."

"Russia’s actions are of global concern and in violation of international law, including the UN Charter, run contrary to Russia’s commitments under the Helsinki Final Act and the Paris Charter, and increasingly threaten the security of Europe and the rules-based international order," the statement says.