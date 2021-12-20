Chinese top diplomat: ‘We aren’t afraid of confrontation with US, but seek cooperation’

BEIJING, December 20. /TASS/. The Chinese authorities aren’t afraid of a confrontation with the United States but are prepared for mutually beneficial and equal cooperation, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday at a symposium dedicated to China’s diplomacy.

"We aren’t afraid of a confrontation but we will always seek cooperation. Cooperation benefits both parties, while hostility will harm both China and the US," he pointed out.

According to the Chinese top diplomat, Beijing is ready for dialogue but it should be equal and mutually beneficial. "I hope the US will act in accordance with the consensus that was reached by the two countries’ leaders, and will keep its promises," Wang Yi added.

On November 16, US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping held an online meeting, discussing a wide range of cooperation issues. The Chinese Foreign Ministry stated that the two heads of state had reached a consensus on a number of issues and expressed mutual readiness to strengthen contacts. It was their first meeting since Biden had taken office as US president in January 2021. Earlier, they exchanged messages and made phone calls, the last of which took place on September 10.