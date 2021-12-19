Azerbaijan returns ten servicemen to Armenia under EU mediation - state commission.
Azerbaijan returns ten servicemen to Armenia under EU mediation - state commission
Russia to hit back at prolonged EU sanctions with tit-for-tat restrictions — Kremlin
In 2014, the EU imposed sanctions against Russia in connection with the events around Ukraine and Crimea
Read more
Russia sent two long-range bombers on patrol over Belarus - Defense Ministry
The mission lasted four hours
Read more
Russia and China act like a bloc as relations with United States worsen — New York Times
The publication underscored friendly relations between Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping
Read more
Polish soldier who fled to Belarus revealed that Polish military murdered two volunteers
Earlier, the Belarusian State Border Committee revealed that the Polish soldier asked for political asylum in the republic
Read more
Su-57 fifth-generation fighter may get flat nozzle for stealth purposes — pilot
The flat nozzle technology is a breakthrough in modern aircraft-building, Major-General Vladimir Popov noted
Read more
Two strategic missile regiments to go on combat alert in Russia by yearend — commander
Missile regiment of the Kozelsk missile formation is armed with silo-based Yars missiles and a regiment of the Barnaul missile unit with mobile Yars missile systems
Read more
Chumakov Center receives about 150 requests for CoviVac supplies from different countries
The situation is changing but in any case the epidemic may take on a seasonal nature, the Center’s Director Aydar Ishmukhametov said
Read more
Strategic Missile Forces to start rearming its units with Sarmat ICBM in 2022 — commander
The RS-28 Sarmat is a Russian advanced silo-based system with a heavy liquid-propellant intercontinental ballistic missile
Read more
Russian Navy ships to practice artillery fire as French frigate enters Black Sea
In the course of three-day combat training, the crews will practice air defense for ships, measures to search for and track a notional enemy aerial targets and also accomplish artillery firings against a naval target
Read more
Second Nord Stream 2 string being filled with natural gas, says project operator
To start pumping gas, Nord Stream 2’s operator has to obtain the green light from the German regulator
Read more
US missile deployment from East to alter Russia’s position on moratorium, diplomat warns
According to Sergey Ryabkov, the existing moratorium on "the deployment of intermediate-and shorter-range strike weapons" will remain in force as long as "similar US-made weapons are not deployed somewhere in the world"
Read more
Russian Navy forces wipe out enemy warship in Black Sea drills
The crew of the guard ship Ladny simulated the enemy warship in the drills
Read more
Gamaleya Center to publish data on Sputnik's ability to eliminate Omicron strain in 7 days
The developer of the vaccine noted that in a recently published small study on the efficacy of the Sputnik vaccine against the omicron strain, the authors deliberately used serum samples that cannot be representative
Read more
Threats to unplug Russia from SWIFT represent national security issue, says ministry
"In other words, this technology has involved certain issues in the questions of war and peace probably for the first time in recent years," Director of the Foreign Ministry’s International Security Department Andrey Krutskikh said
Read more
US won’t hold talks on European security without European partners — White House
Washington won't compromise the key principles on which European security is built, including that all countries have the right to decide their own future and foreign policy, White House press secretary Jen Psaki stressed
Read more
EU summit agrees to extend anti-Russian economic sanctions by 6 months
The decision was unanimous
Read more
Russia, Mongolia adopt declaration setting clear targets for boosting cooperation — Putin
Both countries also planned to sign a number of intergovernmental and interagency documents covering many areas of cooperation, including the economy and trade
Read more
West wants Russia to have president who will squander country’s territories, Kremlin says
The dislike of foreign media outlets to Vladimir Putin drives them to cast around for just about anyone as a potential Russian leader, Dmitry Peskov also noted
Read more
US general proposes NATO increase troops in Bulgaria, Romania - Spiegel
Todd Walters called for an expansion of the alliance's presence in response to an alleged build-up of Russian troops near Ukraine's borders
Read more
Ukraine completely lost for Russia as partner and ally — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov noted that Ukraine "is declaring its intention to join NATO openly, officially, actually at a legislative level"
Read more
Russia calls on US to stop NATO eastward expansion in draft security treaty
As a matter of fact, the draft agreement outlines the principles of indivisible and equal security, and non-threatening of each other’s security
Read more
Bank of Russia sharply raises key rate by 1 percentage point to 8.5% per annum
If the situation develops according to the baseline forecast, a further key rate increase is possible at the upcoming meetings
Read more
Impacts of Russia’s collapse could be much bloodier than in Yugoslavia, says Putin
"It can be definitely said that we would be feeling very bad, we would be battling to survive now rather than seeking to boost birth rate," he said
Read more
Moscow will respond if cargo transit from Belarus via Lithuania is banned
Moscow urges the partners not to follow the path of disrupting economic ties, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
NATO ready for dialogue with Russia if Moscow takes de-escalation measures
The NATO Council said in a statement that any dialogue with Russia would have to proceed on the basis of reciprocity
Read more
Moscow’s proposals aim to prevent Russia, NATO from crossing red line - diplomat
NATO’s talk about a threat from the east is the only reason holding the alliance together, Grushko stressed
Read more
Japan protests Russian firing drills near Kunashir — Kyodo
Japan was notified about the drills in advance
Read more
Belarus ready to deploy nuclear weapons under threat from NATO - Foreign Minister
Earlier, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that Minsk would offer Moscow to place nuclear weapons on its territory if NATO places nuclear weapons in Poland
Read more
European Union preparing full set of sanctions against Russia, says foreign policy chief
Josep Borrel confirmed that EU countries would be able to reach a consensus on the issue this time
Read more
Russia has world’s second largest military aviation fleet — research
In accordance with the research, Russia has 4,173 military aircraft, or 8% of the total number worldwide, US tops the list, with 13,246 aircraft, or 25%
Read more
Press review: Russia, China bolster ties to take on West and key US official visits Moscow
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, December 16th
Read more
Russia’s advanced Kornet anti-tank missile system can penetrate any armor, says expert
Kornet missiles possess both the option to attack a target by a paired launch and tandem-charge warheads that strike explosive-reactive armor and pierce various add-on armor plates
Read more
Press review: Washington bent on restraining Russia and EU bites bullet on high gas prices
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, December 17th
Read more
Hainan companies save nearly $63 million on waived duties
Over the past year, the province's customs exempted more than 300 shipments of imports from duties
Read more
Military rescuers geared up for safe landing of Soyuz spacecraft carrying space tourists
Overall, the search and rescue operation to provide for the safe landing of the Soyuz MS-20 descent module involves about 200 rescuers, 12 Mi-8 helicopters, two An-12 planes and an An-26 aircraft and over 20 motor vehicles
Read more
German regulator says no decision on Nord Stream 2 expected in 1H 2022
The certification has been suspended since the Swiss-headquartered operator Nord Stream 2 AG must register a subsidiary in Germany
Read more
Russia bars entry to 7 UK citizens in response to London’s sanctions
Moscow considers the London’s unmotivated outburst "a practical confirmation of the British government’s intend to keep following the destructive course in bilateral relations," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted in an official commentary
Read more
NATO to face ‘military-technical alternative’ if it rejects Russian proposals - diplomat
Russia is signaling it prefers diplomacy, Alexander Grushko noted
Read more
Russia urges US to give serious consideration to security safeguard proposals — MFA
Sergey Ryabkov emphasized that according to Moscow’s position, Russia and the US had "a special responsibility for security in Europe" as major nuclear powers
Read more
Russia’s Su-27/30 fighters ranked world’s second most popular military aircraft — report
The US F-16 fighters topped the ranking with 2,248 aircraft
Read more
Full-blown warfare in cyberspace in progress, says Russian diplomat
What matters now is to calculate the damage and determine who will lose it in the end and what shape the world will eventually acquire as a result of this war, Andrey Krutskikh emphasized
Read more
Russia to hold over 10 intercontinental ballistic missile launches next year
Just 25 ICBM launches were held in the past five years
Read more