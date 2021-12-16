West tries to impede integration in Eurasia — Lukashenko

MINSK, December 16. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said the West is pushing ahead with attempts to impede integration in Eurasia.

"The collective West does not abandon attempts at hindering integration interaction in Eurasia," Lukashenko said at a meeting with government minsters, the BelTA news agency reports. He stressed that the pressure on the Belarusian economy also hit the well-being of the people.

He voiced the certainty that the country should go on living a normal life in defiance of the sanctions imposed on it.

"The sanctions are a fact of life. Another portion of such measures has been taken against us. Although they will have a certain negative effect, we should go on living and working normally and keep our economy going," Lukashenko said, adding that he was very much interested to hear proposals for minimizing the effects of sanctions.

"I have already said that this is one of the most turbulent periods in the country’s life: sanctions, COVID and attempts to shake loose our stability from inside with the aim of changing the state system. But, despite these and other challenges, it is essential to prevent a worsening of the main economic parameters and, what is most important, to protect the people," he stated.

Lukashenko stressed that amid the sanction standoff domestic producers deserved the maximum support.