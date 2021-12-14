Death toll climbs to 60 following Haiti fuel tanker blast — newspaper

HAVANA, December 14. /TASS/. The death toll from the blast of a fuel tanker in the city of Cap-Haitien in northern Haiti has increased to 60, Le Nouvelliste newspaper reported on Tuesday referring to a representative of the local authorities.

Earlier, it was reported that about 50 people were killed. Over 20 houses in the area have been destroyed. Rescuers are currently searching for victims and bodies of the dead under the rubble of buildings.

The fire sparked at about midnight local time (08:00 Moscow time). After the tanker truck rolled over, nearby drivers sought to take advantage of this opportunity to fill their own fuel tanks, the local media reported. Presumably, this was when the explosion happened that led to human and material losses. About 50 people are currently in hospitals with burns.