Ukrainian Foreign Minister meets with US Assistant Secretary of State - statement

KIEV, December 13. /TASS/. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba met with US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried in Kiev ahead of her departure to Moscow, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry announced Monday.

"As a part of the active political dialogue between Ukraine and the US, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba met with US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried, who came to Kiev with a working visit," the statement said.

According to the statement, the sides coordinated the positions of both countries ahead of Donfried’s visit to Moscow, and the US side agreed with the principle of "no decisions on Ukraine without Ukraine," pointed out by Kuleba.

The Ukrainian Minister also underscored Ukraine’s adherence to diplomatic means of settlement of the conflict in southeastern Ukraine and welcomed the US’ active involvement in the process. He shared his vision of efficient ways to implement the Minsk agreements, including those concerning security.

Earlier, the US Department of State announced that Donfried will visit Moscow and Kiev on December 13-15. Then on December 15-16, she will travel to Brussels for consultations with European allies and partners on finding a diplomatic solution to the situation around Ukraine.