Johnson in conversation with Putin stresses importance of complying with Minsk agreements

LONDON, December 13. /TASS/. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday stressing the importance of complying with the Minsk agreements and the necessity for dialogue over international and regional security, according to the statement released by the Prime Minister's office at 10 Downing Street.

"He (the British prime minister - TASS) also recognised the importance of dialogue on international and regional security, and they agreed it is imperative that all sides respect the terms of the Minsk Protocol," the document reads.

Downing Street also stressed that Johnson "expressed the United Kingdom’s deep concern over the build-up of Russian forces on Ukraine’s border, and reiterated the importance of working through diplomatic channels to deescalate tensions and identify durable solutions."

"The Prime Minister emphasised the UK’s commitment to Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, and warned that any destabilising action would be a strategic mistake that would have significant consequences," the document says.

The statement stressed that leaders of both countries welcomed progress on addressing climate change and protecting forests on the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP26) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. "UK-Russia collaboration is critical to deliver on the pledges made in Glasgow," the document reads.