Vadim Krasnoselsky wins presidential elections of unrecognized Transnistria — CEC

CHISINAU, December 13. /TASS/. Incumbent President of Transnistria Vadim Krasnoselsky has won the past presidential elections in the unrecognized republic securing 79.4% of the vote, Transnistria’s Central Election Commission (CEC) released the preliminary results on Monday.

"According to preliminary data, Vadim Krasnoselsky received 79.4% of the vote," the CEC reported. His opponent, lawmaker of the Grigoriopol district legislature, Sergey Pynzar secured 11.8%, another 8.8% of the ballots were declared invalid. The final turnout was 143,054 people (35.2%).

Earlier, the Moldovan government called on foreign partners not to send observers to the elections in Transnistria, saying that these elections are a threat to Moldova’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.