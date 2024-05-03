Rostec revenues reach $31.6 bln in 2023 — CEO

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Revenues of the Russian state corporation Rostec amounted to almost 2.9 trillion rubles ($31.6 bln) in 2023, CEO Sergey Chemezov said at the meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

"Revenues of the company totaled almost 2.9 trillion rubles in 2023. This is a third higher than a year earlier," Chemezov said.

Nondefense revenues also increased last year in absolute figures and amounts to nearly one trillion rubles ($10.92 bln), Chemezov stressed.

"Our share of civilian products amounted to almost 50% before the start of military activities. The President set the task to bring it to 50% and each defense plant was to product nondefense items. However, the figure declined a bit in comparative indicators and is about 35-36% because of the significant increase of the state defense order," the chief executive added.