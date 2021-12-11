Russia may assist in establishment of peace in Afghanistan, Pakistani envoy says

KABUL, December 11. /TASS/. Russia may facilitate the establishment of peace and stability in Afghanistan, Ambassador of Pakistan to Kabul Mansoor Akhmad Khan told TASS Saturday.

"Russia is an important country for peace, stability and development in Afghanistan. Russia has been part of the peace process for many, many years," the Ambassador said. "We currently have and we have been having very close consultations with the US, Russia, China to work out an approach for longer-term peace and stability in Afghanistan."

Russia and Pakistan pursue common goals in Afghanistan, the envoy opined, those being combating global terrorism and drug production.

The diplomat also informed that Russia is invited to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) December 19 summit in Lahore, Pakistan. He noted that the upcoming forum will focus on the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and on the ways to overcome it.

"I think our time has come when we should evolve a truly international approach on Afghanistan with such international powers as Russia, China, the US, the UK, and France," the envoy said.

The summit is also expected to focus on unfreezing the Afghan assets in foreign banks, as well as on establishment of an inclusive Afghan government by the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia).