Putin-Biden talks may have cleared misconceptions in bilateral relations — expert

PARIS, December 8. /TASS/. Talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden may have cleared any misconceptions and made up for a lack of communication between the countries, potentially reducing tensions, said Caroline Galacteros, founder and director at Geopragma, a Paris-based think tank.

"It’s always good when dialogue continues. It helps to avoid misunderstandings," Galacteros told TASS in an interview. "Negotiations between Putin and Biden can help reduce tensions that, in my opinion, were harmful and dangerous, with each side expecting the worst from the other."

"Now Washington and Moscow can return to a normal tone," she said.

Galacteros believes that negotiations with the US can play an important role in resolving the crisis in Donbass, since "the Americans not only support, but also encourage the Ukrainian authorities to take action."

In addition, the current talks have become a good opportunity for Russia to once again clearly define its "red lines" regarding Ukraine's integration into NATO, she said.

"This would mean an obvious threat and Moscow's reaction is quite understandable," said Galacteros, who is also a colonel in the French armed forces. "I hope now there will be a kind of truce, a kind of a comprehensive agreement on the status of Ukraine from a military and political point of view, on its borders and regional autonomy."

She said Biden is looking to abandon a confrontational policy as counterproductive. "It only alienates Russia from the West and strengthens its ties with India, China and Iran," Galacteros said.