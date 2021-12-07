Biden-Putin dialogue important amid tensions over Ukraine — Austrian Foreign Ministry

VIENNA, December 7. /TASS/. The dialogue between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin is important and is being held at the right moment, because de-escalation on the Russian-Ukrainian border is an urgent need, the Austrian Foreign Ministry said in reply to a TASS request for a comment on the negotiations between the leaders of the two powers.

"De-escalation on the Russian-Ukrainian border is an urgent need. The current situation is inflammable and very alarming. The dialogue between the United States and Russia at the highest level is important and is taking place at the right moment," the Austrian Foreign Ministry said about the importance of the Putin-Biden online summit for Europe.

The Austrian Foreign Ministry added that for the European Union in general and for Austria in particular the territorial integrity of Ukraine was beyond doubt.

Biden and Putin held bilateral negotiations by video link on Tuesday. It was expected that they would discuss Ukraine, NATO’s eastward expansion, strategic stability and the bilateral agenda.