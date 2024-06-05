Dialogue with Japan possible when Tokyo changes its stance on Ukraine — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is convinced that dialogue with Japan will be possible after Tokyo reviews its stance on Ukraine.

"At this point, the situation is not favorable for continuing the peace treaty dialogue between Russia and Japan. We do not rule out that it may be resumed, but only when proper conditions are created, first of all by the Japanese side," Putin said.

He added that unlike Japan, Russia did nothing that would mar bilateral ties.

Addressing a representative of Japan’s Kyodo news agency, Putin said: "You have just said that my visit [to the Kuril Islands] will create problems for the peaceful settlement process. Dear colleague, what, in this case, do you think about Japan’s announcement about joining those seeking Russia’s strategic defeat? Isn’t it an obstacle to the peace treaty dialogue?"

"Do you think that my hypothetical decision to visit the Kuril Islands is more harmful than the Japanese government’s desire to inflict a strategic defeat on the Russian Federation?" the Russian president asked rhetorically.