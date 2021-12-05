Saudi Arabia to allow entry for people vaccinated with Sputnik V from January 1

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Saudi Arabia has allowed entry for people vaccinated with the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to join more than 100 world countries which opened their borders for such people.

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund) announces that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has granted approval for entry of individuals vaccinated with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine starting from January 1, 2022," the fund said on Sunday.

"Saudi Arabia joined 101 other countries approving entry of individuals vaccinated with the Sputnik V vaccine following the extensive cooperation and discussions between Ministry of Health of Saudi Arabia and RDIF, supported by the Ministry of Investments of the country. Granting approval for Sputnik V vaccinated to visit Saudi Arabia and further joint steps in fighting the pandemic were in focus of the meeting between Health Minister of Saudi Arabia Fahad Al-Jalajel, Minister of Investment of Saudi Arabia Khalid Al-Falih and RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev in Riyadh earlier in November," it said, adding that this decision has made it possible for Muslims "from all over the world vaccinated with Sputnik V to participate in the Hajj and the Umrah pilgrimages to Islam’s holiest sites in the cities of Mecca and Medina".