Relations between Russia, China should evolve without regard to secondary sanctions

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. China remains Russia's reliable ally and partner, and cooperation between the two countries should develop without taking possible secondary sanctions into account, Deputy General Director of the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC) Dmitry Kiku told TASS.

"China is trying not to escalate relations with the United States, but the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin following the arrival of US leader Donald Trump clearly showed that China remains Russia's reliable ally and partner. Taking into account what was happening in the Middle East until recently, all this proves the need for Russian-Chinese cooperation without regard to possible secondary sanctions or political nuances," Kiku said.

The whole series of recent events points to the need for a new page in relations between the two countries, he noted. "Certainly, a lot has already been done. A very high level of political relations and mutual trade has been achieved. Nevertheless, a number of issues remained on the agenda, including the financial and banking sectors, preserving international institutions, and promoting our joint agenda in the BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. We should also not forget about our close cooperation in the UN Security Council, especially since the organization is currently not in the best condition due to political events and the financial crisis," the expert said.

"All these issues need to be resolved to reach a new level of cooperation and to reach new heights in trade turnover - both countries are interested in this," he added.