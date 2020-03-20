Black Sea Fleet’s Admiral Essen frigate conducts exercises in Mediterranean

SEVASTOPOL, March 20. /TASS/. The Russian Black Sea Fleet's frigate Admiral Essen, performing tasks in the Mediterranean Sea, conducted a number of exercises during its march, the Fleet's press service said.

"In accordance with the training plan, the crew practiced the tactics of fighting alleged enemy’s surface ships at sea by a solitary ship and ensuring air defense," the message reads.

The message notes that the crew practiced actions during radar jamming and missile strike counteraction. The Ka-27PL helicopter crew conducted scheduled training to practice search and tracking of a submarine.

According to the press service, the crew continues to perform duties as part of the Navy’s remote division. The Admiral Essen remains in the Mediterranean Sea since December 2019.