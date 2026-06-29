No signs of nuclear infrastructure being deployed in Finland — Russian embassy

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Currently, there are no signs of a foothold being created for the placement of nuclear weapons in Finland, the Russian embassy in Helsinki said.

"There are no external signs of targeted preparation of Finnish infrastructure for the deployment of nuclear weapons here at this stage," the embassy told the Izvestia news outlet.

Nevertheless, "even the theoretical possibility of its appearance seriously affects security in the Baltic-Arctic region, and Moscow will have to take this into account," the diplomatic mission added.

On June 17, the Finnish parliament approved a bill proposed by the government, allowing the import of nuclear weapons into the country.