Pakistani security forces eliminated 29 militants at the border with Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, June 29. /TASS/. Pakistani security forces conducted a ground operation on Sunday in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the border with Afghanistan and eliminated 29 militants, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said.

"Well planned intelligence based ground operation was carried out by security forces along Pakistan-Afghan border followed by calibrated strikes in the border region against the hideouts and safe havens of terrorists belonging to Jamaat ul Ahrar and Fitna al Khawarij," the minister wrote on X.

During the ground operation, targeted attacks were carried out, destroying three targets of the groups along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, including weapons and ammunition depots, he added.