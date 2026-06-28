Emergency outage covered significant part of Zaporozhye Region

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Emergency shutdowns of power supply covered a significant part of the Zaporozhye Region due to Ukrainian army attacks, Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said on his channel in Max.

"Emergency tripping of power supply affected a significant part of the Zaporozhye Region. The critical infrastructure is in the working mode," Balitsky said. "Enemy attacks against the energy system of the Zaporozhye Region are recorded; power installations were damaged. The damage assessment is underway," the governor said.

Restoration activities at nighttime are complicated by high risks of drone attacks, Balitsky noted. They will begin immediately after stabilization of the situation, he stressed.