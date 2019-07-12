Russian man kills National Guard member, wounds policeman, kills himself after family spat

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. A man shot dead a Russian National Guard officer and wounded a policeman and later shot and killed himself after a family spat in the city of Srednekolymsk in Russia’s Siberian republic of Yakutia, a spokesman for the republican interior ministry told TASS on Friday.

"A woman called police amid a family spat. When a police car approached the house, the woman’s husband opened gunfire at it. As a result, a Russian National Guard officer was shot dead and a policeman who was driving the car received wounds and was taken to hospital," the spokesman said, adding that the man killed himself immediately after the incident.