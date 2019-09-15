US senator calls on government to consider attack on Iran’s oil refineries

WASHINGTON, September 15. /TASS/. The US government needs to consider the possibility of attacking Iranian oil refineries in the wake of drone strikes on the Saudi Arabian oil company Saudi Aramco, US senator Lindsey Graham stated on Twitter on Saturday.

"Iranian supported Houthi rebels who attacked Saudi oil refineries is yet another example of how Iran is wreaking havoc in the Middle East. The Iranian regime is not interested in peace - they’re pursuing nuclear weapons and regional dominance," he wrote.

"It is now time for the U.S. to put on the table an attack on Iranian oil refineries if they continue their provocations or increase nuclear enrichment," the senator continued. "Iran will not stop their misbehavior until the consequences become more real, like attacking their refineries, which will break the regime’s back."

In the early hours of Saturday, ten drones attacked several Saudi Aramco facilities. The Ansar Allah (Yemen’s Houthi rebels) movement claimed responsibility for the attack.