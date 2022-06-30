Putin notes good dynamics in trade with Indonesia

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. The trade and economic cooperation between Moscow and Jakarta shows good dynamics, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday after talks with Indonesian leader Joko Widodo.

"We paid particular attention to the trade and economic interaction, which is demonstrating good dynamics. In 2021, for example, the bilateral trade turnover increased by more than 40%, while the incremental growth was over 65% during first five months of this year," the Russian President said.

Both parties expressed interest in this context to stir up activities of the Russian-Indonesian joint commission on trade-economic and technical cooperation, Putin noted. "Further efforts to scale up mutually beneficial trade and economic partnership, the increase in commercial exchanges between our countries - all that opens new opportunities," the Russian leader added.