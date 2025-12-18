Platinum prices on NYMEX hit 17-year high

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. The price of platinum futures for January 2026 delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) rose above $1,995 per troy ounce for the first time since July 15, 2008, trading data show.

As of 9:49 a.m. Moscow time, the platinum futures price was up 2.98% at $1,995.6 per troy ounce. By 11:41 a.m. Moscow time, platinum prices had slowed their rise to $1,971.6 per troy ounce, up 1.73%.

Since the beginning of the year, the price of the precious metal has more than doubled, increasing by 119.2%, and has risen by 18.52% since the start of December.